Dr. Melanie Erb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Erb, MD
Overview of Dr. Melanie Erb, MD
Dr. Melanie Erb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Erb works at
Dr. Erb's Office Locations
-
1
Melanie Ho Erb, MD16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 1007, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 727-0102Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Torrance Eyesthetica3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 401, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (213) 234-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erb?
Extremly satisfied, I had congenital ptosis on my right eye ( extremely difficult surgery to correct) and got that fixed with with Dr. Melanie and I just couldnt be happier! I feel more confident and it just took years off my face! Thank you Doctor you are lovely and I highly recommend you!
About Dr. Melanie Erb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1366458200
Education & Certifications
- Eyesthetica
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- University Ca Irvine Med Ctr
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erb works at
Dr. Erb has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Erb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.