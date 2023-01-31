Overview of Dr. Melanie Erb, MD

Dr. Melanie Erb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Erb works at Melanie Ho Erb, M.D. - A Surgeon's Hands, A Woman's Touch - Laser Cosmetic and Oculo-Facial Plastic Surgery in Irvine, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

