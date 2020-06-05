Dr. Melanie Eubanks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eubanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Eubanks, DPM
Overview of Dr. Melanie Eubanks, DPM
Dr. Melanie Eubanks, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eubanks works at
Dr. Eubanks' Office Locations
-
1
Family Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Carolinas1548 Union Rd Ste D, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 610-7474Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eubanks?
Excellent service!! Strongly recommend.
About Dr. Melanie Eubanks, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1780634386
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eubanks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eubanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eubanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eubanks works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eubanks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eubanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eubanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eubanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.