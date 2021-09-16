Overview of Dr. Melanie Friedlander, MD

Dr. Melanie Friedlander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Friedlander works at Association Of South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.