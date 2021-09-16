See All General Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Melanie Friedlander, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (28)
Map Pin Small Torrance, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melanie Friedlander, MD

Dr. Melanie Friedlander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Friedlander works at Association Of South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Friedlander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Association South Bay Surgeons
    23451 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 373-6864
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Breast Cancer
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Breast Cancer

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cholelithiasis
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Diseases
Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Lymphangioma
Male Breast Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Disease
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Friedlander?

    Sep 16, 2021
    Great!!! Excellent!!! Awesome!!! What more can I say
    — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Melanie Friedlander, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770596330
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Friedlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedlander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedlander works at Association Of South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Friedlander’s profile.

    Dr. Friedlander has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedlander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedlander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

