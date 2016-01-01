Dr. Gold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Gold, DO
Overview
Dr. Melanie Gold, DO is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Gold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 60 Haven Avenue60 Haven Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gold?
About Dr. Melanie Gold, DO
- Pediatric Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528031150
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore MC
- University MD Hospital
- Delaware Valley MC
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.