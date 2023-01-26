See All General Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Melanie Goldfarb, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Melanie Goldfarb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess / Harvard Medical School

Dr. Goldfarb works at Endocrinology Medical Grp OC in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Emergency Medicine Specialists
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-8751
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    John Wayne Cancer Institute Clinical Laboratory
    2200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-8751

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Cortex Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Medulla Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adrenal Adenoma Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Adrenal Gland-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Conn Syndrome-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Cushing's Syndrome-Induced Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimal Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1 Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2 Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2b Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 3 Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 1 - Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Storm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Access Care
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Concentra
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Medicare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Melanie Goldfarb, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306092564
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess / Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldfarb works at Endocrinology Medical Grp OC in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goldfarb’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

