Dr. Melanie Griem, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Griem, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Griem works at
Locations
-
1
Illinois Dermatology Institute11061 Broadway Ste B, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 232-9290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Melanie Griem and I can’t say enough nice things about her! She was very personable and informative and honest. She never made me feel rushed and seriously was so nice! Now front desk, wasn’t that pleasant. Overall though it was a great experience.
About Dr. Melanie Griem, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.