Dr. Melanie Harris, MD
Dr. Melanie Harris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants, Ltd11161 Randolph St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-9424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr Melanie Harris. I have taken my 3 girls to her recently and she is kind, professional, thorough and fast to find a solution to a problem. She is the sweetest Dr. and I am so grateful to have found her! She is extremely educated on topics that concern you, and even found simple answers that we had been searching for for several years. I can’t say enough good about her.
About Dr. Melanie Harris, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1063565760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
