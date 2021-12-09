Overview of Dr. Melanie Howell, DO

Dr. Melanie Howell, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey Stratford and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Howell works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.