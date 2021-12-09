Dr. Melanie Howell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Howell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melanie Howell, DO
Dr. Melanie Howell, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey Stratford and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Howell works at
Dr. Howell's Office Locations
-
1
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine106 Grand Ave Ste 435, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 266-3553Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howell?
great
About Dr. Melanie Howell, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1295022606
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey Stratford
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell works at
Dr. Howell has seen patients for Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.