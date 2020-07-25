Dr. Illich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Illich, MD
Overview of Dr. Melanie Illich, MD
Dr. Melanie Illich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Dr. Illich works at
Dr. Illich's Office Locations
Hydro-vascular Profiles Inc.5010 Lakeland Cir Ste B, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 776-3486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Illich was extremely knowledgeable and demonstrated a patient-centered approach. She listen's carefully and explains her treatment recommendations in a way that is easy to understand. I found her to provide personalized treatment and evidence-based care. Outstanding doctor. I would recommend her to anyone. If fact, she also treats one of my immediate family members. Five stars!
About Dr. Melanie Illich, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982893665
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Illich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Illich works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Illich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Illich.
