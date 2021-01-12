Dr. Melanie Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Jackson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Assoc820 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Friendly, but most of all experienced and knowledgeable. I had three colonoscopies done and she has done them all. I always ask for Dr. Jackson.
About Dr. Melanie Jackson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Ny-Presby Hosp-Columbia
- Howard U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.