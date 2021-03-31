Overview

Dr. Melanie Jessen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Jessen works at Family Medicine Center in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.