Dr. Melanie Kelly, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Melanie Kelly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.

Dr. Kelly works at Maluhia Hospital Emergency Med in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Maluhia Hospital Emergency Med
    1027 Hala Dr, Honolulu, HI 96817 (808) 832-6132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Kuakini Medical Center

Fever
Gastritis
Knee Sprain
Fever
Gastritis
Knee Sprain

Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Knee Sprain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Embolism
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Humerus Fracture
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Iliac Aneurysm
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2016
    She is an outstanding physician, very intuitive, compassionate, easy to talk to and very dedicated to her patients. JL
    J. L in Honolulu, HI — Sep 07, 2016
    About Dr. Melanie Kelly, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982670154
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hi J a Burns School Med
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly works at Maluhia Hospital Emergency Med in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

    Dr. Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

