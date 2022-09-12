Dr. Melanie Ketchandji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketchandji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Ketchandji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melanie Ketchandji, MD
Dr. Melanie Ketchandji, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Ketchandji works at
Dr. Ketchandji's Office Locations
Utica Park Clinic- Urology1145 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3130Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Utica Park Clinic - Urology South8803 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Utica Park Clinic1301 NE 1st St, Pryor, OK 74361 Directions (918) 579-3130Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ketchandji has been treating me for incontinence and UTI’s. She did the Bulkamid procedure and it has stopped both my problems. She is a very knowledgeable and nice doctor.
About Dr. Melanie Ketchandji, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811247885
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX
- University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX
- University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ketchandji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketchandji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketchandji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ketchandji works at
Dr. Ketchandji has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ketchandji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketchandji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketchandji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketchandji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketchandji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.