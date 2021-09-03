See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Melanie Kinchen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (45)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melanie Kinchen, MD

Dr. Melanie Kinchen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Heb and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Kinchen works at 360 Back & Spine Center in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kinchen's Office Locations

    360 Back & Spine Center
    3900 North Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 223-1406
    360 Back & Spine Center
    1600 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 213-8023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Medical City Alliance
  • Texas Health Heb
  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 03, 2021
    A 20 out of 10! She and her entire team were AMAZING! From being on time, to returning calls, to helping with insurance, to answering my thousands of questions - all before surgery. I had a lower lumbar fusion (ALIF) and felt relief so quickly. 9 months out and 100% relief, and my belly incision is also completely healed. Was back to work (at a desk) 6 weeks afterward. Post op was just as great with her and her staff. Don’t go anywhere else!!!
    Dawn McMichael — Sep 03, 2021
    About Dr. Melanie Kinchen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134142029
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hosp Med Inst|Johns Hopkins Hospital-ORT
    • Johns Hopkins University Affiliated Hospitals
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital|Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine - Registrar
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kinchen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinchen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinchen has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinchen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinchen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinchen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinchen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinchen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

