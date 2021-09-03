Dr. Kinchen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Kinchen, MD
Overview of Dr. Melanie Kinchen, MD
Dr. Melanie Kinchen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Heb and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Kinchen's Office Locations
-
1
360 Back & Spine Center3900 North Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (682) 223-1406
-
2
360 Back & Spine Center1600 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (682) 213-8023
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Heb
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A 20 out of 10! She and her entire team were AMAZING! From being on time, to returning calls, to helping with insurance, to answering my thousands of questions - all before surgery. I had a lower lumbar fusion (ALIF) and felt relief so quickly. 9 months out and 100% relief, and my belly incision is also completely healed. Was back to work (at a desk) 6 weeks afterward. Post op was just as great with her and her staff. Don’t go anywhere else!!!
About Dr. Melanie Kinchen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134142029
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Med Inst|Johns Hopkins Hospital-ORT
- Johns Hopkins University Affiliated Hospitals
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine - Registrar
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinchen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinchen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinchen has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinchen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kinchen speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinchen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinchen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinchen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinchen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.