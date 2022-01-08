Overview of Dr. Melanie Konradi, MD

Dr. Melanie Konradi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.



Dr. Konradi works at Oregon Medical Group Center for Women's Health in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.