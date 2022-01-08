Dr. Melanie Konradi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konradi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Konradi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melanie Konradi, MD
Dr. Melanie Konradi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.
Dr. Konradi works at
Dr. Konradi's Office Locations
-
1
Oregon Medical Group Center for Women's Health330 S Garden Way Ste 220, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-4900
- 2 4140 Quest Dr, Eugene, OR 97402 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Konradi?
When I had signs of a problem and no gynecologist, Dr Konradi fit me in to her schedule, saw me through several procedures, and then recommended a gynecologic oncologist, again a good call as there was some cancer present. I was impressed by her competence and reassured by her concerned and sympathetic presence. I am most appreciative and grateful for her care.
About Dr. Melanie Konradi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184657728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konradi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konradi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konradi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konradi works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Konradi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konradi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konradi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konradi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.