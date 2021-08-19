Overview of Dr. Melanie Ladine, DPM

Dr. Melanie Ladine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Ladine works at Ladine Podiatry PC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.