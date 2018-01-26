Dr. Malone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Malone, MD
Overview of Dr. Melanie Malone, MD
Dr. Melanie Malone, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Malone works at
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
Malone Facial Plastic Surgery Inc4150 Regents Park Row Ste 280, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 633-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malone is great! She is very friendly, honest, clear and understanding. Never had to wait longer then 10 minutes. It if easy to make an appointment by phone or email. Truly pleased with the results!
About Dr. Melanie Malone, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1144547183
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
