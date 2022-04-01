See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Melanie Manaku, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melanie Manaku, MD

Dr. Melanie Manaku, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Manaku works at Sutter Health in Berkeley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manaku's Office Locations

    Anthony Somkin MD
    2500 Milvia St, Berkeley, CA 94704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 204-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Apr 01, 2022
    Dr. Manaku has been our primary care provider for years. She is a patient and empathetic listener because she cares about you as a patient but also as a citizen and community member. She is pragmatic and communicates in an uncomplicated and straightforward style. If you appreciate going into technical details, she will take you there. If you don't, she will give you the most important facts and explain them meticulously. Would definitely recommend!
    About Dr. Melanie Manaku, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manaku. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manaku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manaku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manaku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

