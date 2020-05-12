Overview

Dr. Melanie Marin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Marin works at Physician Office in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

