Dr. Melanie Marin, MD

Gynecology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melanie Marin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Marin works at Physician Office in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rebecca Baxt M.d. PC
    635 Madison Ave Fl 6, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 12, 2020
Dr. Marin is simply OUTSTANDING! I've had two surgeries with her over the past 20 years and rely on her for my annual "upkeep" as well. I originally went to her because of the complexity of my case (she was strongly recommended by other doctors), and not only is she an exceptional physician but she is genuinely caring and attentive. If I could give her six stars, I would!
— May 12, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Melanie Marin, MD
About Dr. Melanie Marin, MD

  • Gynecology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1861498834
Education & Certifications

  • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melanie Marin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

