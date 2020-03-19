Dr. Martinez-Negron accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melanie Martinez-Negron, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Martinez-Negron, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Locations
Masai Wellness LLC7444 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 392-1894
Florida Family Primary Care Centers of Pinellas LLC6245 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 873-3891
St Josephs Community Care Clinics6726 HANLEY RD, Tampa, FL 33634 Directions (813) 284-7903
Florida Cancer Specialists P L.7463 State Road 52, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 203-4065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Caring, proffesional.
About Dr. Melanie Martinez-Negron, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1215425996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez-Negron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Negron speaks Spanish.
Dr. Martinez-Negron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Negron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Negron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Negron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.