Dr. Melanie McCarty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Eye Associates of Tucson5240 E Knight Dr Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 888-6600
Eye Associates6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 245, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 888-6600Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
After 50 years of wearing contact lenses, had surgery today to remove excess skin and repair muscle. Dr. McCarty and the staff at her office and Catalina Surgery Center were wonderful.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Ophthalmology
Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McCarty works at
Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.
A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.