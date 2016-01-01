Overview

Dr. Melanie Mencer-Parks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Mencer-Parks works at Amer Zaheer M.d.p.a. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and Humana Health Plan of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.