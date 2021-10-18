See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in York, PA
Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Ochalski works at WellSpan Urogynecology & Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery in York, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA and Gettysburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    WellSpan Midlife Health & Wellness
    35 Monument Rd Ste 204, York, PA 17403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 851-3347
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    York
    2200 S George St, York, PA 17403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 844-5308
  3. 3
    Lancaster Office
    205 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 376-1229
  4. 4
    WellSpan Midlife Health & Wellness
    40 V Twin Dr Ste 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 851-3347

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ochalski?

    Oct 18, 2021
    Dr. Ochalski is fantastic! She is always there for you through out the journey and explains everything in detail and says call any time if you have a question. She is totally in it with you and there for you. I would recommend Dr. O to anyone out there. She got us a healthy boy who is now 6!
    — Oct 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ochalski to family and friends

    Dr. Ochalski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ochalski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD.

    About Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295939148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • COLLEGE OF SAINT ELIZABETH
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ochalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ochalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.