Overview

Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Dr. Ochalski works at WellSpan Urogynecology & Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery in York, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA and Gettysburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.