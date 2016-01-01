Dr. Melanie Parker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Parker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Melanie Parker, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Melanie Parker Orthodontics3737 Moraga Ave Ste A303, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 258-9224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melanie Parker, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1336268085
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Parker speaks Spanish.
403 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
