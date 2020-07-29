Dr. Melanie Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Pickett, MD
Dr. Melanie Pickett, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Austin Dermatology Associates3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 340, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-3781
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pickett is fantastic! Super informed on the latest research in dermatology, great bedside manner, and very accessible. A top provider!!
About Dr. Melanie Pickett, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickett has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.
