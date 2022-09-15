Dr. Melanie Ramachandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Ramachandran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melanie Ramachandran, MD
Dr. Melanie Ramachandran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Ramachandran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ramachandran's Office Locations
-
1
Ramachandran - Widewaters Gynecology5844 WIDEWATERS PKWY, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 471-4911
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramachandran?
Dr Ramachandran is a very knowledgeable and caring Doctor. She was bee my GYN for over a decade I also work in health care so I am extremely particular about providers She is from the old school she treats the whole person. She always takes her time,answers all my questions and concerns
About Dr. Melanie Ramachandran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1770562761
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramachandran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramachandran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramachandran works at
Dr. Ramachandran has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, Hysteroscopy and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.