Overview

Dr. Melanie Reed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Reed works at Family Medical Center At Baylor in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.