Dr. Rhue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Rhue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Rhue, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1401 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PKWY, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 316-5060
-
2
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center11840 SOUTHMORE DR, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 316-5060
-
3
Novant Health Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates2711 Randolph Rd Ste 301, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 316-5060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhue?
About Dr. Melanie Rhue, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386851590
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhue has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.