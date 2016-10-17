See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD

Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. Lyden works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lyden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-6905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2016
    I can't begin to express what an amazing surgeon Dr Richards is. She performed a total thyroidectomy on me and it went so smooth. My incision is so small, truly amazing. Her team and she herself was so caring and spent a lot of time with me as well as follow up visits in the hospital. My surgery was such a great experience and I highly recommend her. She's done over 3000 thyroidectomies and is beyond amazing. Mayo Clinic is an amazing place, will do all future surgeries there.
    MMeinig in Illinois — Oct 17, 2016
    About Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • English
    • 1780791707
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • Gundersen Luth Med Ctr
    • Gundersen Luth Med Ctr
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyden works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Lyden’s profile.

    Dr. Lyden has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

