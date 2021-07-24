Dr. Melanie Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Rose, MD
Dr. Melanie Rose, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Pascagoula Hospital, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Cardio-thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates PC1855 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 471-3544
Cardio-thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates Fairhope188 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 471-3544
Mobile Infirmary Association5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2400
Gulf Health Hospitals Inc750 Morphy Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-2375
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
I’ve never seen Dr. Rose as a patient. I did, however work with her through her last years as a medical student and all 5 years of her Gen, Surgery residency at USA Medical Center. She is beyond spectacular! Bar none she was in the top 5 best surgeons to graduate during my time there. She would definitely be the doctor I co contacted if I needed vascular intervention ??????????
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
