Overview of Dr. Melanie Rose, MD

Dr. Melanie Rose, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Pascagoula Hospital, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, P.C. in Mobile, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.