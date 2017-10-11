Overview of Dr. Melanie Schatz, MD

Dr. Melanie Schatz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Schatz works at Endodontic Specialist P.c. in Wayne, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA, Exton, PA and Paoli, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.