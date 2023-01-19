Dr. Melanie Seybt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seybt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Seybt, MD
Dr. Melanie Seybt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Acute Laryngitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seybt's Office Locations
- 1 146 N Hospital Dr Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (877) 835-0975
Balance Center Mobility and Dizziness Center West Ashley2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (803) 256-7076
Palmetto ENT & Allergy3115 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 256-7076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Palmetto Ent Consultants2801 Devine St Ste 101, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 256-7076
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, caring, professional, and supportive of engaging patient in decision. I have no hesitation about recommendation.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
