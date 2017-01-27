See All Ophthalmologists in Conway, AR
Dr. Melanie Smith, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melanie Smith, MD

Dr. Melanie Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Smith works at Arkansas Retina in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Trichiasis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magie-Mabrey Eye Clinic Conway
    924 MAIN ST, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 327-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Trichiasis
Eye Infections
Migraine
Trichiasis
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2017
    She made it a very pleasant experience , She answered all my questions and was knowledgeable and her and her staff was so nice and very informative,,,
    Mike Johnston in Russellville, AR — Jan 27, 2017
    About Dr. Melanie Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023092343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
