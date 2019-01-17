Dr. Melanie Story, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Story is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Story, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Story, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Story works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis 1 Health, Louisville, KY175 S English Station Rd Ste 223, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 890-4242Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Story?
Are you still not filing insurance? We miss you greatly!!!
About Dr. Melanie Story, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447203724
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Story has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Story accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Story has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Story works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Story. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Story.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Story, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Story appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.