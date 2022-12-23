Dr. Melanie Teasley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Teasley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melanie Teasley, MD
Dr. Melanie Teasley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rutgers University--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Teasley works at
Dr. Teasley's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Sleep and Wellness4 Princess Rd Ste 206, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 482-3701
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teasley?
Continuing patient due to Dr. Teasley’s expertise & care
About Dr. Melanie Teasley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1528157682
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- New York University Medical Ctr
- Rutgers University--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Northwestern University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teasley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teasley works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Teasley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teasley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.