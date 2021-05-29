See All Family Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Overview

Dr. Melanie Ukanwa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Family and Social Medicine Residency

Dr. Ukanwa works at Mayimrapha Comprehensive Healthcare in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayimrapha Comprehensive Healthcare
    4253 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 220, Albuquerque, NM 87109
  2. 2
    Mayimrapha Comprehensive Healthcare
    4233 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cibola General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    May 29, 2021
    Dr. Ukanwa has been my physician for the past 2 years. She is an absolute blessing and Godsend! She goes far above and beyond the call of duty in understanding, diagnosing, prescribing, solving and directing my well-being! I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking EXCELLENCE in a physician and doctor. She is the BEST OF THE BEST!!!
    Nicholas Forsythe — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Melanie Ukanwa, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114969896
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Family and Social Medicine Residency
    • Stanford University
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Ukanwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ukanwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ukanwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ukanwa works at Mayimrapha Comprehensive Healthcare in Albuquerque, NM.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ukanwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ukanwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ukanwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

