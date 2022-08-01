Dr. Walter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Walter, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Walter, MD is a Dermatologist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. Walter works at
Locations
Dermatology Practice of Roanoke PC2000 Stephenson Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 562-8873
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient of Dr. Walter. Not only was I impressed with Dr. Walter, but also her staff. I made my appointment easily, checked in quickly and the doctor saw me promptly. She is very personable and efficient. I would totally recommend this dermatologist to anyone looking for a top notch physician with an excellent staff working for her.
About Dr. Melanie Walter, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598939464
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke Universtiy Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Dermatology

