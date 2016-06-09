Dr. Melanie Ware, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Ware, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Scott A. Dinesen, D.O. and Associates599 W State St Ste 301, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 489-2066
Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ware was the most sensitive and caring doctor I have ever had! She was very supportive during my pregnancy last year and spent as much time as I needed with her. She went above and beyond to make me comfortable and at ease after poor test results. She always called me back personally and in a very timely matter. I am very happy that I switched to her and will now only see her with all my personal needs. Not only is she an amazing doctor, but a wonderful person!
About Dr. Melanie Ware, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ware accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ware works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.