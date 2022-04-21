Overview of Dr. Melanie Watkins, MD

Dr. Melanie Watkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Watkins works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.