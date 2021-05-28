Overview

Dr. Melanie Powell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bordentown, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Temple University Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Virtua Primary Care - Mansfield in Bordentown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.