Dr. Melannie White, DPM
Overview
Dr. Melannie White, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Locations
Daughters of Charity Health Center - Carrollton Pharmacy3201 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 207-3060Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dcsno Pharmacy-noe5630 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 248-5357Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Timeless Rx LLC1970 N Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (844) 985-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melannie White is nice, smart, professional, and truly cares about her patients. She did NOT treat me like I was on an assembly line adhering to a strict time schedule. In fact, she reviewed my medical history, asked me important questions, examined me each visit, ordered diagnostic test that matched my concerns, provided a personalized treatment plan, and during visits made individualized adjustments as needed to my treatment plan. Dr. White made me feel very special. She's an A+ doctor.
About Dr. Melannie White, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1235417452
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
