Dr. Melany Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melany Castillo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Castillo works at
Locations
Renaissance Endocrinology2609 Michaelangelo Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melany Castillo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538487921
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
