Dr. Melba Berbano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Berbano works at Dr. Melba Berbano in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.