Overview of Dr. Melburn Huebner, MD

Dr. Melburn Huebner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They completed their residency with Carolinas Medical Center



Dr. Huebner works at Melburn K. Huebner MD in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.