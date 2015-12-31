Dr. Melburn Huebner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huebner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melburn Huebner, MD
Dr. Melburn Huebner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They completed their residency with Carolinas Medical Center
Melburn K. Huebner MD1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 2053, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 356-2525Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Wonderful beside manner, spoke directly to our 14 yr old son about his foot. Took his time with us, answered all questions, and was sincere. Showed us the current X-rays and set our minds at ease about our son's recuperation. I will use him as our primary orthopaedic for my family! The reason we had a wait time for our appointment is they had to work us in after a holiday weekend AND a major snowstorm! Staff is very pleasant and polite!
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Charlotte Meml Hosp
