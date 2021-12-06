Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melchor Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Melchor Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Melchor Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
-
1
The Heart Center LLC61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 3816, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-5422
-
2
Kalispell Regional Healthcare310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
Dr. Gonzales is a very good doctor and his staff is nice. Specially Lynn. Not trill about his answering service person.
About Dr. Melchor Gonzalez, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902806151
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.