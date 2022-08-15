Overview

Dr. Melecia Fuentes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center.



Dr. Fuentes works at Dr. Melecia Fuentes, MD in Weslaco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.