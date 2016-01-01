Dr. Melecio Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melecio Medina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melecio Medina, MD
Dr. Melecio Medina, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Medina's Office Locations
-
1
Dhr Health Ear Nose and Throat Institute Mcallen1100 E Dove Ave Ste 402, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 362-8125Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8125
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melecio Medina, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1114347606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
