See All Plastic Surgeons in Roseville, MI
Dr. Melek Kayser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Melek Kayser, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (43)
Map Pin Small Roseville, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melek Kayser, MD

Dr. Melek Kayser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Kayser works at Image By Design in Roseville, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kayser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Image By Design
    20905 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 300, Roseville, MI 48066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 772-0727
  2. 2
    Image By Design Plastic Surgery
    29167 Jefferson Ave Apt 1, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 776-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kayser?

    Mar 11, 2018
    What an amazing doctor with amazing staff. I had breast augmentation with Dr. Kayser and I have never been happier. They look wonderful, I feel great and the whole office works with you to make you feel cared for and comfortable. They make you feel like you are their only patient from consult to follow-ups after surgery (and I know he is a very busy and popular surgeon). I believe he is one of the best at what he does which is why I healed so quickly with no complications. Thank you !!
    Joan — Mar 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melek Kayser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melek Kayser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kayser to family and friends

    Dr. Kayser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kayser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melek Kayser, MD.

    About Dr. Melek Kayser, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588657712
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex SW Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St John Hosp & Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melek Kayser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kayser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kayser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Melek Kayser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.