Overview

Dr. Melia Holt, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Holt works at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Mount Dora, FL, Orlando, FL and Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.