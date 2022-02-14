Dr. Holt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melia Holt, MD
Overview
Dr. Melia Holt, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Locations
FSU Internal Medicine Residency Program at TMH1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-7900
Dermatology Group2850 Morningside Dr, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 383-0733
Steven M Price MD PA300 E Hazel St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 898-3033
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holt is exceptional. She is kind, thorough and listens to concerns without rushing. She quickly identified a cancerous growth on my sister (who has dementia) and when doing the biopsy, was gentle and compassionate. Her nurse is the same. Our whole family now goes to her.
About Dr. Melia Holt, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
