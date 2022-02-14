See All Dermatologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Melia Holt, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melia Holt, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Holt works at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Mount Dora, FL, Orlando, FL and Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    FSU Internal Medicine Residency Program at TMH
    1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308
  2. 2
    Dermatology Group
    2850 Morningside Dr, Mount Dora, FL 32757
  3. 3
    Steven M Price MD PA
    300 E Hazel St, Orlando, FL 32804
  4. 4
    University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Rash
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

  • View other providers who treat Rash
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 14, 2022
    Dr Holt is exceptional. She is kind, thorough and listens to concerns without rushing. She quickly identified a cancerous growth on my sister (who has dementia) and when doing the biopsy, was gentle and compassionate. Her nurse is the same. Our whole family now goes to her.
    — Feb 14, 2022
    About Dr. Melia Holt, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902284177
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Dermatology
