Overview

Dr. Melin Moses, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Moses works at Moses Family Medicine in Huntington, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.